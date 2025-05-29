Zimbabwe: Dynamos Hit With FIFA Ban

Zimbabwe football giants Dynamos has been hit with a FIFA ban due to an outstanding amount of US$18,500 owed to two former players from Ghana, Emmanuel Paga and Ansa Botchway.

According to reports, Dynamos owes Paga US$8,500, while Botchway is owed US$10,000.

The duo parted ways with Dynamos in December last year, with Paga joining Mutare-based outfits Manica Diamonds, as Botchway crossed to Scottland FC.

Dembare had a turbulent 2024 season campaign, with players boycotting training several times in protest over unpaid winning bonuses and sign-on fees.

This then led to a mass players' exodus at the end of the season as 15 senior players left.

Dynamos has become the fourth Zimbabwean club to be slapped with a FIFA ban since last year.