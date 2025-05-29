Zimbabwe: Dynamos Hit With FIFA Ban

29 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe football giants Dynamos has been hit with a FIFA ban due to an outstanding amount of US$18,500 owed to two former players from Ghana, Emmanuel Paga and Ansa Botchway.

According to reports, Dynamos owes Paga US$8,500, while Botchway is owed US$10,000.

The duo parted ways with Dynamos in December last year, with Paga joining Mutare-based outfits Manica Diamonds, as Botchway crossed to Scottland FC.

Dembare had a turbulent 2024 season campaign, with players boycotting training several times in protest over unpaid winning bonuses and sign-on fees.

This then led to a mass players' exodus at the end of the season as 15 senior players left.

Dynamos has become the fourth Zimbabwean club to be slapped with a FIFA ban since last year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.