Zimbabwe: Nothing Untoward About UZ Strike - Says Mutsvangwa As Zanu-PF Hopes for a Solution to Lecturers' Crisis

ZANU PF is hoping the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and striking lecturers will find an amicable solution to end the impasse and avert chaos at the institution of higher learning.

UZ is facing the embarrassing prospect of postponing this year's graduation as lecturers refuse to return to lecture halls, demanding a salary increase.

The strike has plunged UZ into chaos, with students missing examinations, and could potentially disrupt other academic schedules if the country's oldest learning institution fails to resolve the deadlock with lecturers.

Addressing the media at the party's headquarters on Tuesday, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the strike does not signify government failure.

"Strikes happen in any country. There may be good reasons why the professors and lecturers are striking, but we cannot say that every strike that happens somewhere is a condemnation of the government.

"There is nothing untoward about lecturers or any other Zimbabwean saying, I am not happy with what my employer is doing. It is not a political issue; it is an employer-employee relationship," said Mutsvangwa.

The Association of University Teachers, which is campaigning for a salary increase, has been met with silence from UZ.

UZ responded heavy-handedly, suspending five of the striking lecturers, with reports indicating that newly recruited adjunct teachers will earn US$3 per hour.

Mutsvangwa said a solution must be found to avert further chaos at UZ.

"No, it is an expression of the democratic nature of Zimbabwean society. There is nothing wrong with striking, but hopefully, they will sit down together and assess each other's grievances and demands.

"There is no way we can be permanently without lecturers at such an important institution as the University of Zimbabwe. I am sure something good will come out of it," said Mutsvangwa.