Ethiopia: Dozens of Truck Drivers Abducted On Amhara Region's Conflict-Ridden Roads

No fewer than 32 truck drivers have been abducted on increasingly dangerous routes in the conflict-afflicted Amhara region over the past two weeks, according to the Tana Transporters Association.

Setu Berhanu, general secretary of the Association, told The Reporter growing fears of violence and kidnapping have forced truck drivers in the region to adhere to a curfew and avoid risky routes.

The Association's drivers do not venture out past four o'clock in the afternoon (10 PM local time), according to the Secretary General. Security concerns have also forced them to forego routes to Wello, including hubs like Woldiya, which used to serve as a rest stop for trucks ferrying sesame from Gonder.

"Drivers have become like office workers," said Setu, emphasizing the minimal amount of time they spend on the road.

He says the disruptions are particularly detrimental for truckers transporting commodities with a short shelf life, and warns the inability to deliver goods on time could lead to higher prices for consumers.

Illegal checkpoints set up across the region and the considerable tolls they charge drivers passing through continue to be a burden, and, along with rising fuel and maintenance costs, would lead to a situation in which transporters charge higher rates, according to Setu.