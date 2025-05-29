Tunisia: President of Republic Reaffirms State's Commitment to Advancing Social Policy

29 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 29 — President Kaïs Saïed met Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri, at the Carthage Palace on Wednesday, to review several draft legislative texts.

The President of the Republic reaffirmed Tunisia's commitment to advancing steadily with its social policies, reflecting the will of its people.

He stressed that the approach must be collective, as it concerns the nation's destiny and a people determined to build a new history.

"This is not about solving isolated sectoral issues one after another," he stated, emphasising that justice and dignity can only be achieved through new legislation accompanied by an administrative revolution.

President Kais Saïed noted that those who fail to treat their responsibilities as a sacred national duty, who chase privileges rather than embody the people's aspirations, must step aside for a younger generation capable of offering better solutions and higher ideals in line with comprehensive national priorities.

He also instructed strict enforcement of the law against anyone who exploits workers following the revision of the Labour Code.

A subsequent decree will prohibit such forms of "modern slavery" in public administration and state institutions.

The Head of State added that when workers feel secure and fairly treated, their productivity will increase, fostering real economic growth and a healthier investment climate.

