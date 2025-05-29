South Africa: Lottery Operator Finally Announced - DA to Keep Scrutiny Over NLC

press release

The announcement of Sizekhaya Holdings as the new operator of the National Lottery is long overdue, after Minister Tau waited until the 11th hour, threatening the Lotto's entire operations.

The announcement follows a protracted process, involving significant ANC connections and court litigation over the time allotted to the temporary licence operator who must take over on 1st June while Sizekhaya gets its systems ready.

The DA will scrutinize the new operator to ensure all has been done above board and will continue to hold the Lotteries Commission to account in the interests of South Africans.