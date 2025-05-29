Uganda: Man Behind 'Mbarara HIV TikTok' Account Apologises After Arrest

Robross Kanyankore, the man behind the controversial TikTok account "Mbarara HIV," has publicly apologised after being detained for spreading false information and defaming individuals online.

For several months, Kanyankore, who is also a local artist based in Mbarara, has been using the account to post photos of various individuals, mostly celebrities and well-known figures in Mbarara and Western Uganda, claiming they were HIV positive.

These posts, which came without evidence, caused outrage among the public and particularly among those falsely named, prompting calls for his arrest.

Police arrested Kanyankore earlier this week following increasing pressure from the public.

In a tearful TikTok live session on Wednesday evening, Kanyankore admitted he made the posts solely to gain likes and followers.

He also acknowledged that he had no proof regarding the HIV status of any individuals he mentioned.

"I want to apologise to everyone I hurt, especially those I falsely accused. I did it for attention, but I now understand the harm I've caused," he said during the broadcast.

"Please forgive me. I promise never to do such a thing again."

He added that the incident has cost him dearly, losing both his job and many friends after being exposed as the person behind the account.

Kanyankore also condemned similar TikTok pages, such as "Kampala HIV," that have emerged recently to spread similar falsehoods.

He urged their creators to take them down and stop falsely labelling people.

Towards the end of the live video, he appeared to be under pressure from police authorities to delete the account.

"Preach peace. I'm sorry. May everyone I've hurt find it in their hearts to forgive me. I am deleting the account now, and I will never come up with such a page and content."

Kanyankore's actions have sparked discussions around cyberbullying, digital responsibility, and the need for stronger enforcement against online defamation in Uganda.