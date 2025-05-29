Kenya: Senator Orwoba Distributes Sanitary Pads in Kisii, Renews Push for Free Menstrual Products On Hygiene Day

Kisii — As the world marked World Menstrual Hygiene Day, nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba brought relief to thousands of women and girls in Bobasi Constituency, Kisii County, by distributing sanitary pads as part of a wider campaign for menstrual equity.

Orwoba, a vocal advocate for free sanitary products for girls and women in Kenya, traversed the constituency to personally hand out the pads.

The initiative, by the Senator who was kicked out from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, is aimed at raising awareness and support efforts toward a world where menstruation is not a barrier to education, health, or women's empowerment.

Aligned with this year's theme, "Together for a Period-Friendly World," the senator also educated recipients on proper menstrual hygiene and environmentally friendly disposal of sanitary products.

"We need a country where everyone has equal access to menstrual products like sanitary towels, free menstrual education, and where stigma and taboos around menstruation are eliminated," said Senator Orwoba.

She noted that the day's activities reflect Kenya's broader commitment to ensure that menstruation does not hinder equality, particularly for girls from marginalised communities.

In her sessions, the senator explained the importance of understanding the menstrual cycle, health and hygiene practices, and the safe use and disposal of sanitary pads.

"Every month, at least two billion people globally bleed, but not everyone talks about it or manages it with dignity. That's why we are here--to shine a spotlight on menstrual health, because this is about our wellbeing," Orwoba said.

Senator Orwoba has been at the forefront of calls for government action to provide free menstrual products, especially to schoolgirls, in order to curb period poverty and boost school attendance.