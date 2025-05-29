Nigeria: Emotional Farewell As Olympic Hero Oborududu Retires From Wrestling After 19 Glorious Years

The National Sports Festival provides a fitting send-off for Africa's most decorated female wrestler as she bows out in golden fashion

In a moment that will be etched in Nigeria's sporting history, Tokyo 2021 Olympic silver medalist and 14-time African champion Blessing Oborududu officially brought her illustrious wrestling career to an end with an emotional farewell at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

Competing for Team Bayelsa, Oborududu won her final bout to claim gold one last time on Wednesday, capping a glorious 19-year journey on the mat with poise, power, and pride.

Her victory secured gold for her state and marked the curtain call for one of the most decorated and inspirational female athletes in African history.

The wrestling arena inside the festival grounds fell silent in reverence before erupting in a standing ovation as national teammates, fans, coaches, and federation officials honoured the legendary grappler.

Many were moved to tears as the 36-year-old delivered a heartfelt speech filled with gratitude and nostalgia.

"I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey -- the Nigeria Wrestling Federation led by Daniel Igali and the board members, my teammates, and my family," Oborududu said, fighting back tears.

"After the Olympics, I thought of retiring, but the President suggested I retire officially at the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, where I made my first appearance as a young wrestler back in 2006."

Reflecting on her trailblazing career, Oborududu highlighted her groundbreaking achievement at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, where she became the first African woman to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.

"I created a lot of memories, but my most memorable one was the Tokyo Olympics. That medal ignited hope across Africa. I pray more medals will come for our future wrestlers."

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, paid a glowing tribute to Oborududu, calling her a once-in-a-generation athlete and a pillar of Nigeria's wrestling family.

"The type of Blessing is not easy to come by and not easy to replace," Mr Igali said.

"People ask, 'How are you going to replace Blessing?' The truth is, you can't. You might have another athlete, but not another Blessing.

"She is more than a champion; she's a mentor, a role model, and a big sister to the younger wrestlers. Many of them live with her, and she takes care of them like family. That alone, for me, is greater than being a champion on the mat."

Oborududu's teammates, led by Hannah Reuben, also paid touching tributes. Reuben expressed deep admiration for the retiring captain, praising her unwavering dedication, leadership, and the legacy she leaves behind.

"Blessing has been more than a teammate. She's a leader, a role model, and a true inspiration. We're grateful for her years of service, her achievements, and for being an incredible captain. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

As she steps away from active competition, Oborududu leaves a rich legacy marked by excellence, resilience, and an unshakable commitment to lifting others.

Her journey from a young debutant in Abeokuta in 2006 to an Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo is a story of triumph and a beacon for generations of Nigerian and African athletes to come.