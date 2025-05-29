Nigerian Govt Disputes Amnesty International's Report On Insecurity Under Tinubu

"Several of the figures and assertions contained therein are inconsistent with verified data in our possession," Mr Laka, a major-general, stated in the letter.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA) has publicly disputed a recent report by Amnesty International Nigeria, which stated that more than 10,000 Nigerians have been killed in the past two years under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Amnesty International said its data shows that 10,217 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara states since 29 May 2023.

The rights group then called on Mr Tinubu to "fulfil his promises to Nigerians and urgently address the resurgence of the nation's endemic security crisis. The recent escalation of attacks by Boko Haram and other armed groups shows that the security measures implemented by President Tinubu's government are simply not working."

But in a letter dated 28 May and addressed to the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, the Coordinator of the NCTC-ONSA, Adamu Laka, said the report is misleading and its figures and claims do not align with verified government data.

"Several of the figures and assertions contained therein are inconsistent with verified data in our possession," Mr Laka, a major-general, stated in the letter.

The content of the letter was shared on the X handle of a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday evening.

The centre expressed concern over what it described as the report's "overly alarming narrative", cautioning that it could mislead the public, damage Nigeria's international image, and potentially embolden terrorist and criminal groups by exaggerating the impact of their activities.

"The report, in its current form, presents an overly alarming narrative which does not reflect the broader realities on the ground," Mr Laka warned.

He urged Amnesty International to withhold the publication of the report, pending what it called "a thorough engagement" to address what the centre sees as "evident gaps and potential misinformation."

In a move to promote dialogue and clarify issues raised, the NCTC extended an invitation to Amnesty International for a consultative meeting. According to the centre, the meeting would allow both parties to review the report's content, reconcile discrepancies, and exchange views on the ongoing security efforts and challenges facing the country.

"In the interest of constructive engagement and mutual understanding, the NCTC-ONSA would be pleased to host a consultative meeting... to discuss ongoing security efforts as well as challenges faced in the protection of lives and property across the country," the letter read.

The centre emphasised that while it acknowledges the importance of civil society organisations in documenting human rights issues, it urged that such efforts be pursued with greater accuracy, objectivity, and understanding of the national security landscape.

The response comes as President Bola Tinubu marks his second year in office, amid high insecurity.