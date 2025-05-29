Uganda/Cameroon: Paul Put Names 28-Man Squad for Cranes' Friendlies Against Cameroon, Gambia

Uganda Cranes head Coach Paul Put has summoned a 28-man squad ahead for of two international friendlies to be held in Marrakech, Morocco next month.

The Cranes will face Cameroon on June, 6, before taking on Gambia, three days later on June, 9, 2025.

The squad by Put has see, 12 are local based in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, while the remainder ply their trade with clubs abroad, reflecting a strategic blend of homegrown talent and international experience.

The selected local players and officials will convene at FUFA House in Mengo on Monday, June , 2 2025, at 12:00 pm and then travel to Marrakech later that day.

All foreign-based players will link up with the squad directly in Morocco.

Full Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers

Isima Watenga - Golden Arrows FC (South Africa), Nafian Alionzi - Defence Forces FC (Ethiopia), Joel Mutakubwa - BUL FC (Uganda) and Hannington Sebwalunyo - NEC FC (Uganda).

Defenders

Elvis Bwomono - St Mirren FC (Scotland), Nico Wadada - Vipers SC (Uganda), Elio Capradossi - AS Cittadella (Italy), Arnold Odong - SC Villa (Uganda), Toby Sibbick - Wigan Athletic FC (England), Hilary Mukundane - Vipers SC (Uganda), Jordan Obita - Hibernian FC (Scotland) and Isaac Muleme - Viktoria Žižkov (Czech Republic).

Midfielders

Bobosi Byaruhanga - Oakland Roots SC (USA), Kenneth Semakula - Club Africain (Tunisia), Allan Oyirwoth - New England Revolution (USA), Enock Ssebagala - NEC FC (Uganda), Abdu Karim Watambala - Vipers SC (Uganda), Allan Okello - Vipers SC (Uganda) and Travis Mutyaba - Bordeaux (France).

Forwards

Dennis Omedi - APR FC (Rwanda), Hakim Kiwanuka - APR FC (Rwanda), Shafik Nana Kwikiriza - KCCA FC (Uganda), Rogers Mato - FK Vardar (North Macedonia), Steven Mukwala - Simba SC (Tanzania), Usama Arafat - KCCA FC (Uganda), John Paul Dembe - AC Hacken (Sweden), Patrick Jonah Kakande - SC Villa (Uganda) and Ivan Ahimbisibwe - URA FC (Uganda)