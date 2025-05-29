Uganda: Bobi Wine Pays Tribute to Late Giant of African Literature Ngũgĩ Wa Thiong'o

29 May 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has paid glowing tribute to renowned Kenyan author and scholar Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, who passed away on Tuesday night.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, Kyagulanyi described Prof.

Ngũgĩ as a literary giant whose pen "wielded like a spear" exposed oppression and inspired many to fight for justice.

"Last night, the world lost a giant. Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o. He wielded his pen like a spear: exposing oppression and inspiring generations to fight for justice. His works were not just literature, they were liberation manifestos," Kyagulanyi said.

The opposition leader extended condolences to the people of Kenya and all advocates of freedom, describing the late author as a "revolutionary storyteller and a great son of Africa."

"I send my condolences to Kenyans and all who cherish freedom for losing this revolutionary storyteller and a great son of Africa. His words live on, though, urging us to build the free and just world that he dreamed of. Rest in lasting power, Prof. Ngũgĩ," he added.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, who passed away at the age of 86, was one of Africa's most celebrated writers and intellectuals.

He was known for his bold critique of post-colonial regimes and for advocating the use of African languages in literature.

His notable works include A Grain of Wheat, Decolonising the Mind, and Petals of Blood.

