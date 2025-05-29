Central Africa: Museveni Calls for Political Will to Ensure Instability in Great Lakes Region

President Museveni has assumed chairmanship of the Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) of the

Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes Region.

During the 12th high-level Regional Oversight Mechanism summit held at State House Entebbe, Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye handed over the instruments of power to President Museveni to steer the peace mechanism for the next two years.

President Museveni emphasized the collective responsibility of all involved in the peace processes while calling for limited foreign interference in the region.

"Because we know what the problem is, and it can be solved, but we must have the political will, and foreigners should limit their involvement, because foreigners are the ones who carelessly embolden the mistake. Then the mistake makers think that we don't care about these internal groups. We don't care about the region. What is important is our support," Museveni said.

The Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework, established in 2013 under the auspices of the United Nations, the African Union, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), and the

Southern African Development Community (SADC), aims to tackle the root causes of instability in eastern DRC through collective regional responsibility.

"I want to congratulate His Excellency (Évariste Ndayishimiye) again for the good work he has done. We now know the problems, and we can solve them. There is nothing we don't know about all these countries: Rwanda, Burundi, Eastern Congo, Tanzania, and Kenya. These are our people. In my opinion, these problems are easy to solve. They are not difficult. What is difficult are the three mistakes: philosophy, ideology, and strategy," Museveni added.

Museveni blamed the conflicts in the Eastern DRC on the politics of identity, fueled by foreigners since the days of Mobutu and Juvenal Habyarimana.

"The Mobutu army was defeated in Rwanda, and together with Habyarimana, they fled to Goma. We appealed to Mobutu to disarm them. He wouldn't listen because he thought the internal forces didnt

matter and that we, the neighbors, didnt matter. What mattered were the foreigners who were supporting them. Why was Mobutu not listening? We were here. We could have helped him," President Museveni explained.

President Ndayishimiye congratulated President Museveni and assured him of continued support during his tenure.

The high-level meeting chaired by President Museveni brought together the heads of state and government or the representatives of the signatory countries of the PSC Framework, which include the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Burundi, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Republic of Kenya, and the Republic of Rwanda.

Others are the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of South Sudan, the Republic of Sudan, the United Republic of Tanzania, and the Republic of Zambia.

The representatives of the Guarantor Institutions of the PSC Framework including the African Union, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and the United Nations, also participated in the meeting, as well as partners of the region as observers.