Uganda: Over 600 Ugandan Muslim Pilgrims Depart for Hajj Amid Visa Setbacks

More than 600 Ugandan Muslims have departed for the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, one of the most sacred obligations in Islam.

The pilgrims converged at Entebbe International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning, accompanied by family members who came to see them off.

The group, largely coordinated by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), will undertake the pilgrimage that represents one of the five pillars of Islam and is required at least once in a lifetime for every physically and financially capable Muslim.

At the airport, pilgrims underwent final clearance procedures, including document verification and issuance of travel essentials by leaders of their respective Hajj travel agencies.

The main delegation was led by Sheikh Ali Juma Shiwuyu, the UMSC Secretary in charge of Hajj and Umrah, alongside Sheikh Abdu-Barri Muhammad Kaloozi and other UMSC officials.

However, not all intending pilgrims were able to make the journey.

Several individuals were reportedly left behind due to challenges in securing travel visas from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The group now joins millions of Muslims worldwide who are expected to gather in Makkah for this year's pilgrimage, which will begin in mid-June.

Hajj, a spiritual journey and an act of worship, includes a series of rituals such as the Tawaf (circling of the Kaaba), standing at Arafat, and symbolic stoning of the devil at Mina. The event is considered a profound religious milestone in a Muslim's life.