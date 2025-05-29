Eritrea: Encouraging Results in Ensuring Health of Agricultural Production

Asmara — The Ministry of Agriculture has reported encouraging progress over the past 34 years in maintaining the health standards of agricultural and livestock products supplied to markets.

According to the Ministry's Regulatory Service, the number of agricultural product processing enterprises has increased from 8 before independence to 30 today.

The Ministry has also established quarantine centers at Asmara International Airport, the ports of Assab and Massawa, and in Teseney, aimed at ensuring the safety of imported food products. Plants and plant products intended for export are required to submit safety certificates from these quarantine facilities.

The Regulatory Service is also responsible for certifying and multiplying seed varieties introduced at research centers. Over the past 10 years, the number of improved seeds multiplied has risen from 700 to 50,000.

Additionally, mechanisms have been put in place to control chemical pesticides before they inflict harm to animals and plants. Between 2007 and 2017, over 300 tons of expired pesticides were safely disposed of through a national campaign.

In collaboration with relevant government and private institutions, the Regulatory Service has established a national information system that has documented over 4,500 seed varieties.