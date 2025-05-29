Kenya: Leopards Coach Worried Over Mashemeji Derby Security in Homa Bay

29 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI —  AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has expressed concerns over their safety ahead of Monday's match against Gor Mahia at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Ambani says the match poses a lot of risks for Ingwe players as well as fans.

"Truth be told, many of our fans are concerned about their security because the match will be played in a hostile area. Usually, the derby is played in Nairobi where many fans from both teams know each other and have a good rapport. But, this time, we have the match in an area where many fans may not understand true sportsmanship," the coach said.

Homa Bay is a traditional support base for the 21-time league champions with many of their fans hailing from the county.

Monday's encounter is expected to attract a mammoth crowd, most of who are expected to support K'Ogalo against their arch-rivals.

In light of Ambani's fears, cases of hooliganism have from time to time reared their ugly heads in this season's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Early this month, Gor's encounter against Shabana at the latter's Gusii Stadium was marred by crowd trouble in the build-up, leading to a number of injuries.

AFC Leopards' FKF Cup encounter against Mara Sugar at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu, in March also aborted after Ingwe fans invaded the pitch in protest at the referee's decision to rescind a penalty he had earlier awarded to the side.

Rescheduled fixture

Monday's encounter was initially penciled for the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on May 11 but was shelved following ongoing renovations at the venue in readiness for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in August.

Efforts to secure the Ulinzi Sports Complex were also unfruitful prompting Gor to opt for Homa Bay.

The first leg of the derby was similarly problematic due to a lack of a suitable venue, leading to its postponement on two occasions.

The match, eventually played at the Nyayo Stadium, ended in a barren draw.

Ambani believes the second leg of the tie will be full of fireworks.

"They (Gor) are fighting for the title and they have everything to play for. For us, we have nothing much to play for except for pride. It should be an interesting match," the former Ingwe striker said.

Gor lie third on the log with 54 points, seven behind leaders Kenya Police who only need one more win to be crowned champions.

Leopards, on the other hand, are sixth with 46 points.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

