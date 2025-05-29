Kenya: Oracle Licenses Renewal to Cost Treasury Sh100mn

Nairobi — The National Treasury plans to spend Sh100 million on the renewal of Oracle licenses and annual support for Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) apps and hardware.

The recommendations are contained in the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning Budget Estimates report for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

IFMIS, which is one of the Public Finance Management (PFM) systems, was introduced to ensure the government raises, manages, and spends public resources efficiently.

Currently, the Oracle-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is being used at both the national and county levels of government.

"It has reformed the core PFM systems of budget formulation and execution, public procurement and financial reporting," the National Treasury wrote on its website.

"IFMIS has been instrumental in prudent and transparent use of public resources through increased visibility of financial transactions by the Government," it added.

"It has also made it possible for integration with other government agencies hence enabling cross referencing of data which has greatly reduced any opportunities for fraud."

Treasury will also get Sh800 million for migration of the current cash-based accounting system to an accrual-based system in national and county governments.

"KSh 600 million to support the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in enhancing its capacity through sustained systems modernization and the strengthening of its digital infrastructure," the Parliamentary Committee recommended.

"This funding is aimed at advancing KRA's long-term vision of becoming a fully technology-driven tax administration that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of a dynamic economy."