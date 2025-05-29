Kenya: Oracle Licenses Renewal to Cost Treasury Sh100mn

29 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The National Treasury plans to spend Sh100 million on the renewal of Oracle licenses and annual support for Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) apps and hardware.

The recommendations are contained in the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning Budget Estimates report for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

IFMIS, which is one of the Public Finance Management (PFM) systems, was introduced to ensure the government raises, manages, and spends public resources efficiently.

Currently, the Oracle-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is being used at both the national and county levels of government.

"It has reformed the core PFM systems of budget formulation and execution, public procurement and financial reporting," the National Treasury wrote on its website.

"IFMIS has been instrumental in prudent and transparent use of public resources through increased visibility of financial transactions by the Government," it added.

"It has also made it possible for integration with other government agencies hence enabling cross referencing of data which has greatly reduced any opportunities for fraud."

Treasury will also get Sh800 million for migration of the current cash-based accounting system to an accrual-based system in national and county governments.

"KSh 600 million to support the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in enhancing its capacity through sustained systems modernization and the strengthening of its digital infrastructure," the Parliamentary Committee recommended.

"This funding is aimed at advancing KRA's long-term vision of becoming a fully technology-driven tax administration that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of a dynamic economy."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.