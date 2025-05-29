Kenya: Kalonzo Hosts Key Opposition Leaders in Tseikuru for 2027 Strategy Talks

Tseikiuru, Kitui County — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday hosted senior opposition figures at his Tseikuru home, Kitui County, in what insiders describe as a high-stakes strategy session to strike a top-level deal ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The closed-door meeting comes just a month after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hosted prominent opposition leaders at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri, signalling intensifying realignments as political heavyweights position themselves for the next presidential race.

Gachagua, accompanied by his wife Dorcas, arrived at the Tseikuru compound by helicopter shortly after 11 a.m., joined by a delegation of allies from the Mt Kenya region. His attendance is seen as part of a wider push to build political bridges beyond his home base.

Among those present are People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, DAP-K boss Eugene Wamalwa, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, and former Cabinet Minister Mukhisa Kituyi. Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka is attending on behalf of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, who is currently out of the country.

Sources privy to the discussions say the leaders are seeking to forge unity within the opposition and chart a common roadmap, including fronting a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

Kalonzo has also rallied hundreds of supporters and grassroots leaders from across Kitui County, underlining his determination to secure the opposition ticket with solid backing from his Eastern Kenya base.