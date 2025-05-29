Namibia: Tsumeb Faces Water Disruption

Residents of Tsumeb have been advised that most parts of the town will be experiencing water outages due to the ongoing replacement of the pipeline to Tupperware Dam.

This is according to a statement issued by the Tsumeb Municipality on Tuesday.

"We kindly urge the public to remain patient and take note of the current situation as restoration efforts are actively ongoing to fully reinstate the water supply," reads the statement.

The municipal water tanker will be distributing water at a number of collection points including UN Park, Francis Galton Park, Extension 4 Park and Klein Tsumeb Park.

Residents are advised to contact the driver, Anton Sizing, at 081 236 3627 or 081 158 1918 to confirm collection times.