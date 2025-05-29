Namibia: Tsumeb Faces Water Disruption

29 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Residents of Tsumeb have been advised that most parts of the town will be experiencing water outages due to the ongoing replacement of the pipeline to Tupperware Dam.

This is according to a statement issued by the Tsumeb Municipality on Tuesday.

"We kindly urge the public to remain patient and take note of the current situation as restoration efforts are actively ongoing to fully reinstate the water supply," reads the statement.

The municipal water tanker will be distributing water at a number of collection points including UN Park, Francis Galton Park, Extension 4 Park and Klein Tsumeb Park.

Residents are advised to contact the driver, Anton Sizing, at 081 236 3627 or 081 158 1918 to confirm collection times.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.