Namibia: Manhunt Launched for Two Suspects in Olorato Mongale's Murder

The South African police have launched a manhunt for two suspects in the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale.

Her body was discovered in Lombardy, near Alexandra township, in northern Johannesburg, last Sunday, about two hours after she was reported missing.

Mongale was last seen in the company of a man she had met a few days earlier at a mall.

A vehicle suspected to have been used in her murder has been recovered in Phoenix, Durban.

Investigations first led police to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where the two suspects had booked a room, and later to Durban.

National police spokesperson Athlanda Mathe says, "Our intelligence has led us to KwaMashu in Durban to the home of one of the suspects. The suspects' vehicle was later found at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle. An elderly man believed to be the owner of the vehicle has been arrested, but we are looking for two men believed to have been directly involved in the murder of Olorato."

Mathe says, "The two suspects are on the run and members of the public are asked to distribute their photos far and wide to assist police investigations. We are looking for Fezile Ngubane and Pilangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhaya. They are considered to be dangerous and members of the public must take precautions not to come near them."