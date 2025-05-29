Namibia: Manhunt Launched for Two Suspects in Olorato Mongale's Murder

29 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The South African police have launched a manhunt for two suspects in the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale.

Her body was discovered in Lombardy, near Alexandra township, in northern Johannesburg, last Sunday, about two hours after she was reported missing.

Mongale was last seen in the company of a man she had met a few days earlier at a mall.

A vehicle suspected to have been used in her murder has been recovered in Phoenix, Durban.

Investigations first led police to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where the two suspects had booked a room, and later to Durban.

National police spokesperson Athlanda Mathe says, "Our intelligence has led us to KwaMashu in Durban to the home of one of the suspects. The suspects' vehicle was later found at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle. An elderly man believed to be the owner of the vehicle has been arrested, but we are looking for two men believed to have been directly involved in the murder of Olorato."

Mathe says, "The two suspects are on the run and members of the public are asked to distribute their photos far and wide to assist police investigations. We are looking for Fezile Ngubane and Pilangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhaya. They are considered to be dangerous and members of the public must take precautions not to come near them."

  • SABC News

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.