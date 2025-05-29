Namibia: Land Compensation Underway - Divundu Council

The Divundu Village Council on Tuesday clarified that compensation of land purchased from community members by the council is already ongoing.

This was confirmed by Mukwe constituency regional councillor Damian Maghambayi.

Maghambayi was responding to a petition by the Divundu concerned group, who claimed many of them have not been compensated since 2016.

"Upon receiving the petition, I acknowledge the demonstrators for exercising their democratic rights as enshrined in the Namibian Constitution. I also took the opportunity to inform them regarding the issue of compensation," he said.

Maghambayi explained that the council has already effected payments, urging community members to remain patient as payments are being made as per the list.

He stated that based on records, the spokesperson of the concerned group is among those who were already compensated.

In their petition, spokesperson Marando Dikuwa demanded full compensation and removal of the council chief executive officer Maghumbo Ndjamba for allegedly mismanaging and selling land without owners concerns by relocating them to un-serviced land.

Dikuwa also accused Maghambayi of publicly sharing information before sending it to the line ministry.

"The regional council Damian Maghambayi started sharing the information on social media, without the information having to reach the minister and governor to respond, he responded to it on the media,"

he said.