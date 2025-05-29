Namibia: President Commemorates Ascension Day

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has extended her greetings to all Christians in Namibia and across the world commemorating Ascension Day.

Ascension Day, in Christian belief, is the ascent of Jesus Christ into heaven on the 40th day after his resurrection, with Easter being reckoned as the first day.

"This day we rejoice in the knowledge that Jesus overcame death and has ascended to his rightful place with the father in heaven. Now he has sent us the holy spirit to dwell within us and empower us to continue building a nation rooted in ethical leadership, family values and the upliftment of one another. May Christ continue to guide and shine his favour upon our nation," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.