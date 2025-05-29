Tanzania: Intense Action Unfolds As BDL 2025 Teams Battle for Supremacy

Dar es Salaam — THE Basketball Dar es Salaam League (BDL) delivered another electrifying weekend of action in week 3 of the 2025 season.

As both men's and women's teams clashed in pivotal matchups that reshaped the standings and intensified the race for the playoff stage.

The most dominant performance of the weekend came in the women's category, where JKT Stars overwhelmed Mgulani Stars with a staggering 121-23 win.

JKT's relentless offense and disciplined defense handed Mgulani their fourth consecutive loss, further damaging their goal difference and leaving them second-bottom on the table.

In a more tightly contested battle, Ukonga Queens edged past Reel Dream with a 72-61 victory, showing grit and composure in the final quarter. Jeshi Stars also impressed with a 70-48 triumph over Twalipo Queens.

At the top of the women's standings, Tausi Royals lead with 8 points, edging out second-placed DB Lioness on goal difference, with both teams having played four matches.

Vijana Queens sit just behind with seven points from four games, keeping the competition tight at the summit.

In the men's competition, UDSM-Outsiders extended their unbeaten run to 4-0 with a dominant 62-39 win over Kurasini Heat, maintaining their position at the top with 8 points and a superior point differential.

Polisi bounced back from previous setbacks to claim a morale-boosting 88-65 win over Mchenga Star, while in one of the most thrilling clashes of the weekend, ABC edged past KIUT (Kampala International University of Tanzania) 76-73, moving into second place behind the Outsiders.

Srelio earned their first win of the season, narrowly defeating Chui 55-52 and Pazi showcased their squad depth with a solid 63-50 victory over JKT, pushing them to fourth place with 7 points.

Although ABC shares equal points with UDSM-Outsiders, the latter retains the top spot thanks to a superior point difference.

At the other end of the standings, Mgulani JKT's heavy defeat has left them languishing in second-last place, just above bottom side Savio, who are still seeking their first win of the season.

As the BDL 2025 season gathers momentum, the competition is heating up.

Powerhouses like ABC and UDSM-Outsiders are setting the pace, but with each game proving decisive, the battle for playoff spots remains wide open.

Defending champions Dar City, currently sitting sixth with a game in hand after three matches, are still well-positioned to make a strong push.