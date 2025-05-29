Tanzania: Goodwill to Use Cassava for Paper

Coast Region — TANZANIA'S cassava market is set to gain fresh momentum as Goodwill Tanzania Company expands into paper manufacturing, with plans to use about 50,000 tonnes of cassava annually as a key raw material.

The company, currently known for its tile production, is investing 110 million US dollars (297bn/-) into the new venture, located in Mkiu Village, Mkuranga District, Coast Region.

The expansion is expected to create over 1,000 direct jobs, largely targeting the local workforce and contributing to skills development and economic growth.

Goodwill Tanzania's Public Relations Manager, Sharifa Chen said production is expected to commence either next April or May, with further expansions anticipated in the second year that will raise cassava demand.

"As you see now, we have started construction of the factory and by next April or May we will begin production," said Ms Chen.

She said the new facility will produce top porcelain paper, tissue and green (environmentally friendly) paper, among other products.

The company, which began operations in 2015 with an initial capital of 50 million US dollars (135bn/-), has since grown to 80 million US dollars (216bn/-). With the latest expansion, the total investment now stands at 190 million US dollars.

Ms Chen said the company has already created 1,298 jobs, mainly filled by local graduates from universities and secondary schools.

"We are getting workers from universities and graduates in secondary schools who have been receiving trainings from their Chinese counterparts on the factory laboratory, machinery operation and electric maintenance," said Chen. The company currently produces 100,000 square metres of tiles daily.

Aduli Mohammed, founder of Kusini Gateway Industrial Park and a partner of Goodwill, said cassava will be sourced from farmers living within 10 to 25 kilometres of the plant, offering a ready market to the local community.

"The industry is really going to reflect the local community. It is going to touch every citizen who is ready to produce cassava," said Mr Mohammed.

He said Goodwill, which operates other paper factories globally, plans to expand cassava sourcing across Tanzania, depending on how farmers respond to the new opportunity.

"The cassava demand can increase more to about 300,000 tonnes of cassava," said Mr Mohammed.

He urged farmers to seize the opportunity, noting that stakeholders--including banks--will be involved in supporting producers with financial assistance, skills and technology to ensure quality cassava supply.

Goodwill's tile products already serve both domestic and export markets, including Rwanda, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa. The expansion will also include the production of sanitary ware and daily-use porcelain.

Mkiu Village Chairperson, Idd Cheti, said the community of 7,000 residents should make the most of the opportunities arising from the expansion, particularly youths and nearby farmers.

Mkiu Village Executive Officer, Hulda Peter, said the expansion will also generate government revenue and further job creation.