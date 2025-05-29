Tanzania: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Promoting Kiswahili Globally

Dar es Salaam — THE government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the promotion and global advancement of Kiswahili, positioning the language as a powerful symbol of unity, cultural pride and international influence.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary of the Kiswahili Language and Literature Association of Tanzania (CHALUFAKITA), the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Methusela Ntonda, stressed the language's growing global footprint following its recognition as an international language.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure Kiswahili continues to thrive as a modern, dynamic and globally relevant language," Ntonda remarked, highlighting the significance of Kiswahili as both a national asset and a cultural export.

Ntonda emphasised the government's continued investment in policies, programmes and institutions that support Kiswahili's evolution as a medium of education, a tool for development and a beacon of cultural identity.

"By supporting various initiatives dedicated to the advancement of Kiswahili, we aim to position it as a unifying force across the continent and beyond," he said.

"Now is the time to take action, let us unite in promoting Kiswahili in every sphere of life. This is our chance to show patriotism, strength and pride in our language and heritage."

He celebrated the strides made in recent years, citing the recognition of Kiswahili by global institutions such as UNESCO as a testament to Tanzania's leadership in cultural preservation and linguistic empowerment.

"This recognition not only strengthens Tanzania's identity on the world stage but also opens doors for regional integration, academic collaboration and economic innovation anchored in the use of Kiswahili," Ntonda noted.

A key focus of his address was the involvement of the youth in safeguarding and advancing the future of Kiswahili. He called on young Tanzanians to embrace the language not just as a tool of communication, but as a vehicle for social transformation and international engagement.

"The youth are the heartbeat of our nation. Their role is critical in ensuring that Kiswahili remains vibrant, relevant and progressive. Through their creativity and participation, we can elevate Kiswahili to new heights," he added.

Ntonda also lauded CHALUFAKITA for its decade-long commitment to promoting Kiswahili through research, education and advocacy, describing the organisation as a cornerstone of linguistic and literary excellence in Tanzania.

"CHALUFAKITA's efforts over the past ten years have significantly enriched our cultural landscape and positioned Kiswahili as a language that connects people across borders. This milestone is not just a celebration of the past, but a call to action for the future," he concluded.

With its roots firmly planted in history and its vision set on the future, Kiswahili continues to rise not just as Tanzania's linguistic treasure, but as Africa's global voice.