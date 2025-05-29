Tanzania: Dodoma to Host Weeklong Public Service Drive

29 May 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

Dodoma — INNOVATIVE strategies for enhancing public service delivery will take centre stage at the upcoming Public Service Day celebrations, culminating on June 23, 2025.

The week-long event, starting June 16 in Dodoma, will feature exhibitions and activities designed to showcase new approaches adopted by government ministries and public institutions to improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of services.

Permanent Secretary Juma Mkomi urged all ministries and public institutions to participate fully in Public Service Day to improve service delivery and engage with citizens.

"Public Service Day offers a platform for demonstrating our commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery. We encourage all ministries, regional secretariats, and public institutions to actively participate and engage with the public," he said

The United Nations Public Service Day, celebrated globally on June 23 each year, was designated by the UN General Assembly through resolution A/RES/57/277 on December 20, 2002.

The day aims to "celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community," highlighting the importance of effective, transparent, and accountable public administration worldwide.

"The exhibitions will feature various government agencies presenting innovative solutions aimed at addressing challenges in service delivery. Attendees can expect to learn about advancements in health, land administration, national identification, and more," Mr Mkomi said.

Several notable institutions will provide free medical services during the event, including Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH), Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI) and the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

The Ministry of Lands will be on site to assist citizens with land-related services, including the issuance of certificates of occupancy, a critical step for securing property rights.

Additionally, officials from the National Identification Authority (NIDA) will facilitate national ID registration and raise awareness about identification processes.

"Bringing these services together in one location is an opportunity to make government more accessible and responsive to citizens' needs," Mr Mkomi added.

Public Service Day is recognised across many African countries as a key occasion to reflect on progress in governance and public administration.

In Tanzania, the event aims not only to celebrate the hard work of public servants but also to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement.

"We urge all citizens to attend and take full advantage of the services and information available, this event is a demonstration of the government's dedication to serving the people effectively," he said

