Tanzania: Mtibwa Sugar Tightens Grip On Star Ahead of Pl Return

Morogoro — MTIBWA Sugar has wasted no time in securing future of their prolific goal-scorer, Raizin Hafidh, amid mounting interest from several top-tier clubs ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Fresh off a triumphant return to the Premier League (PL) after clinching the Championship title with an impressive 71 points, the Morogoro-based outfit are keen to hold on to one of their most prized assets.

Hafidh played a pivotal role in Mtibwa's promotion campaign, finding the back of the net 23 times across all competitions. His consistent brilliance didn't just fuel their rise to the top tier; but also helped guide the club to the Federation Cup quarter-final appearance, further underlining his class and composure under pressure.

In an exclusive interview, Mtibwa Head Coach Awadh Juma 'Maniche' confirmed that the club has already submitted a detailed technical dossier to the management, identifying squad reinforcements and highlighting standout performers with Hafidh front and centre.

"Raizin is central to our plans for the 2025/26 season," Juma affirmed.

ALSO READ: Twiga Stars step up preparations for DR Congo matches

"He's not the only one in the report which has recognised several key players but with growing interest in him, we had to move decisively."

Juma stressed the importance of bolstering the squad across all departments - the defence, midfield and attack as the club prepares to navigate the fierce demands of top-flight football.

"The Premier League has evolved. It's faster, tougher and unforgiving. We need players who are not just skilled, but experienced and mentally tough. There's no room for softness," he warned.

Reflecting on their relegation just a season ago, Juma emphasised that the experience served as a wake-up call. With hard-earned lessons in hand, the club is focused not just on survival but on restoring pride and competitive consistency.

"The pressure we endured last time was intense. We can't afford a repeat. We trust that management will play its part in helping Mtibwa Sugar reclaim its place and establish a firm footing in the Premier League."

With Hafidh tied down and plans already in motion, Mtibwa Sugar seems determined not to repeat the past and to make a strong statement in the new season.