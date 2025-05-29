Kenya: MoH Promises Speedy Replacement of Broken Down Cancer Equipment At KNH

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has pledged swift action to restore full oncology services at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) following the breakdown of a crucial cancer treatment machine.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed that the Ministry is fast-tracking the procurement of a replacement for the hospital's Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Elekta machine, which recently suffered an unexpected technical failure.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the breakdown of the LINAC cancer treatment machine at Kenyatta National Hospital," Duale said on Wednesday evening.

"The Ministry is fast-tracking the procurement of a replacement. Meanwhile, the Cobalt radiotherapy machine is fully operational and patient referrals are ongoing to ensure continued care."

Responding to a public outcry on the breakdown, KHN said its had acivated a plan to address the disruption.

"We recognize the critical importance of uninterrupted oncology services, and we immediately activated referral protocols to safeguard patient care," Kenya's top public hospital said.

The hospital further reassured the public that its Cobalt radiotherapy machine--previously out of service--had been fully restored and is now operational, helping to cushion the impact of the LINAC breakdown.

"We remain fully committed to delivering world-class, compassionate care," KNH stated, promising regular updates as the procurement process advances.