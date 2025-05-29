Nigeria: Sallah - Police Urge Public to Be Vigilant About Counterfeit Currency

29 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Jigawa has urged the public, especially animal dealers, to be vigilant about individuals who may attempt to use counterfeit currency for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The command's spokesperson, SP Lawan Shiisu, gave the advice in a statement on Thursday, in Dutse.

Shiisu said the advice was imperative, as some people could use counterfeit currency to buy animals from unsuspecting dealers.

"Animals are being sold for sacrifice as Eid el Kabir draws near. Therefore, we urge everyone, particularly those who buy and sell animals, to be extra careful about counterfeit currency in their business dealings," Shiisu said.

He also encouraged animal dealers and other residents to report any suspicious individuals or fraudsters to the nearest security personnel for prompt action.

NAN reports that Saudi authorities officially declared June 6, 2025, as the day of Eid-el-Adha, following the sighting of the crescent moon which signals the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar. (NAN)

