Nigeria: 'I've Never Turned Down Nigeria' - Chelsea's Adarabioyo Clarifies International Future

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has denied reports claiming he rejected a call-up to play for Nigeria, stating clearly, "I've never turned down Nigeria."

The 27-year-old made the clarification during a post-match interview following Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Adarabioyo, who joined Chelsea from Fulham at the start of the season and has represented England at various youth levels, said there had been widespread misconceptions about his stance on playing for the Super Eagles.

He said, "Both of those pieces of news are pretty false. I've never turned down Nigeria. And I've never had any conversations with them to say that I'll be going to Nigeria.

"At the point of last season where there was a little bit of conversation, I told them I just want to focus on club football. I was in my last year at Fulham and I just wanted to have a solid running at Fulham. Now I'm at Chelsea. My first year which I wanted to concentrate on again."

Adarabioyo hinted that the coming months may be decisive regarding his international allegiance, suggesting a decision could be made soon.

"And I think now is going to be the time that I need to make a decision," he said.

The commanding centre-back, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, remains eligible to play for both England and Nigeria.