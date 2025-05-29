Somalia: Puntland Forces Kill Isis Fighters in Targeted Operation in Cal Miskaad Mountains

Bosaso, Somalia — Puntland regional security forces have killed several fighters from the Islamic State (IS) affiliate in Somalia during a planned military operation in the rugged Cal Miskaad mountain range, officials said on Thursday.

The operation, which took place in the remote areas of Xal and Walinsoor, targeted hideouts believed to be used by IS militants. The offensive resulted in the death of several insurgents, according to military sources.

"Our forces conducted a successful operation in the Cal Miskaad mountains and eliminated members of the Daesh [IS] group who had been hiding in fortified positions," said a Puntland security official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

During the raid, troops also destroyed food supplies, logistical materials, and other equipment stored in underground bunkers allegedly used by the group. Photos released by Puntland's security command showed burnt-out storage caches and seized weapons.

Local residents reported hearing heavy gunfire and explosions during the early hours of the operation. Security officials said the area has been under surveillance for weeks after intelligence reports confirmed militant presence.

Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia, has been battling IS fighters who have entrenched themselves in the mountainous terrain near the Gulf of Aden. The group, a breakaway faction from Al-Shabaab, has faced increasing military pressure in recent years.

"This is part of a broader strategy to clear terrorist groups from our territory," the official added, stressing that further operations are planned in the coming days.

The Islamic State's Somalia branch remains relatively small compared to Al-Shabaab but poses a persistent threat, particularly in the northern Bari region, where the group has occasionally claimed responsibility for attacks.

There was no immediate comment from the ISIS group regarding the latest military action.