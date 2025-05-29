Somalia: Opposition Leaders' Summit in Mogadishu Enters Second Day, Focuses On Somalia's Political Future

Mogadishu, Somalia — The second day of a major opposition leaders' conference is underway in Mogadishu, with former Somali president Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed chairing the meeting. The gathering aims to address pressing political issues facing Somalia, including electoral reforms and the country's broader political trajectory.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Sharif emphasized that while the current participants are limited in number, the summit marks the start of a concerted effort to steer Somalia's political future. He highlighted the importance of moving towards a one-person, one-vote electoral system but stressed that any such reform must be agreed upon broadly and comply with the country's constitution.

Former Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble described the summit as a "Somali-led initiative" focused on safeguarding the interests of the Somali people and rectifying the government's course. He reiterated his longstanding support for direct elections but underscored the necessity of following proper legal and constitutional procedures.

The opposition is expected to issue a communiqué addressing key issues related to security, political reforms, and electoral processes. The meeting will also decide on the official leadership of the opposition coalition.

Prominent figures attending the summit include former prime ministers Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, Hassan Ali Khaire, and Abdi Farah Shirdon, as well as former Speakers of Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden and Mohamed Mursal. Current members of parliament and former ministers are also participating.

The conference is viewed as a significant effort by the opposition to present new political solutions amid Somalia's ongoing challenges. It is set to continue over the coming days, with hopes of catalyzing meaningful political change.