South Africa: W Cape Parents to Receive 2026 School Placement Results From Tomorrow

29 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parents in the Western Cape who applied for a spot in Grades R, 1 or 8 for their child for the 2026 school year will begin receiving the results of their applications on Friday, 30 May 2025.

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCDE) has urged parents who receive successful offers to accept or decline these offers before 17 June 2025, and to do so as soon as possible.

"It is essential for parents to confirm choices speedily if they receive offers from more than one school. These parents are essentially 'double parking' on the system, which prevents schools from offering these places to other applicants until they make their choice."

According to the provincial department, if a parent has not confirmed their choice by 17 June 2025, the system will automatically select their top-ranked school that has made an offer.

"All other offers will then be removed, so that schools can offer the places to other applicants."

The department encouraged parents who do not receive an offer on 30 May 2025 not to be discouraged.

The department explained that many additional offers can be made to those who were initially unsuccessful, as other parents confirm their choices and free up spaces.

"We understand that this is a stressful time for parents, and we will work hard to ensure that every learner whose parents applied on time is placed as quickly as possible," the statement read.

The outcomes of the 2026 school placement results will be available on the department's online admissions system on https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.