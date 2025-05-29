South Africa: Police Find VW Polo Used in Mongale's Murder

The South African Police Service's (SAPS) National Crime Intelligence Unit has found and seized the wanted white VW polo that was allegedly used in the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale last Sunday.

Mongale went missing after she was picked up at her residence by a white VW Polo with false registration plates driven by a man only known as John.

The man fetched her at around 15:00 and drove with her in the township of Alexandra and then proceeded to Kew.

Two hours later, the lifeless body of Mongale was found dumped alongside the road in Lombardy West in Johannesburg.

A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS' anti-kidnapping task team seized the vehicle at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban.

The investigation first led the team to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg where two suspects had booked a room.

Further intelligence led them to KwaMashu in Durban to the home of one of the suspects. The suspect's vehicle was later found at the panel beater workshop.

Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.

An elderly man believed to be the owner of the vehicle has been arrested but police are still searching for two men - Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya - believed to have been directly involved in the murder of Mongale.

The two suspects are on the run and members of the public are urged to distribute their photos to assist police investigations.

According to the police, the pair is considered to be dangerous and members of the public are cautioned not to come near them. If seen, the members of public are advised to immediately call Brigadier Nama on 082 778 9035.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has thanked the team working on the case, including SAPS Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU), DPCI KZN Tracking Team and the Durban Metro Police K-9 unit as well as private security for assisting the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team.

The police are calling on the suspects to hand themselves over at their nearest police station.