Nigeria: Tinubu Fills Council Vacancies in 36 Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members to the governing councils of 36 federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education nationwide.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the appointments, which take immediate effect, aim to reinvigorate leadership and accountability in Nigeria's public tertiary education institutions, many of which have operated without councils for months.

Among the new appointees is Hon. Chidi Nwogu from Imo State, who has been named to the governing council of the African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja.

Dr. Folashade Mulikat Kareem of Kwara State will serve on the council of the University of Jos, Plateau State, while Dipe Olusina Adeniyi from Lagos State has been appointed to the Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi in Akwa Ibom.

Akanimo Umoh of Akwa Ibom will join the Federal University of Technology, Babura in Jigawa State. Mr. Babatunde Usman Jinadu from Lagos will serve on the council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi. Chijioke Paul Okeifufe of Enugu State has been appointed to the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.

For the Federal University, Kashere in Gombe, Hon. Babatunde Olokun from Ogun State and Hon. Isah Ambaka from Nasarawa State have been named council members. Dr. Olusegun Ategbole of Ondo State joins the Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State, while Hon. Isa Song from Adamawa and Hon. Bernard Miko from Rivers will serve on the council of the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State.

Mr. Muyideen Balogun of Ogun State has been appointed to the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun in Osun State. Hon. Mayegun Yomi of Lagos State will serve at the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru in Kebbi State.

Hon. Abbas Braimah from Edo State is named to the Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara State, while Dr. Adebimpe Adebajo of Ondo joins the council of the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Hon. Bawa Bwari from Niger State has been appointed to the Nigeria Arabic Language Village in Borno State. The Federal University of Health Sciences in Katsina will now have Hon. Bello Bagudu of Kebbi and Hon. Nasarawa Mani of Katsina on its council.

Hon. Shehu Kagara of Kaduna State joins the Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi in Abia State. Dr. Francis Ogbise from Bayelsa has been appointed to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra. Hon. Almajiri Geidam of Yobe State will serve at the Federal Polytechnic, Munguno in Borno.

Rahila Ilegbodu of Taraba State is appointed to the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun in Delta State. Hon. Shehu Lambu from Kano State joins the National Institute of Construction Technology in Uromi, Edo State, while Hon. Yusuf Bello Mai Adua of Sokoto takes a position at the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State. Saleh Mohammed of Jigawa joins Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic in Kazaure.

Hon. Adekola Aliu from Osun State is appointed to the Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State. Waidi Olajire Ayinla, also from Osun, will serve at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State. Hon. Hashimu Abdullahi from Sokoto is named to the council of the Federal Polytechnic, N'yak in Plateau State, and Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar (At Ningi) of Bauchi joins the Federal Polytechnic, Bali in Taraba.

In the colleges of education, Ibrahim Abba Geidam from Yobe is appointed to the Federal College of Education, Gwoza in Borno. Mohammed Nura of Kebbi joins the council of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State. Hon. Abdulkadir Usman Global from Kaduna will serve at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu in Ebonyi, while Hon. Usman Balkore of Sokoto takes a seat at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Ekiadolor in Edo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hon. Goodluck Opiah of Imo State is appointed to the Federal College of Education, Odugbo in Benue. Three members--Hon. Bassey Etim from Akwa Ibom, Hon. Chris Eta from Cross River, and Hon. Shuaib Yahaya from Katsina--have been appointed to the Federal College of Education, Omoku in Rivers State.

Hon. Sani M. Anka from Zamfara is now a member of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, while Hon. Yusuf Dikko of Jigawa joins the council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Keana in Nasarawa. Hon. Deacon Taiye from Kwara will serve at the Federal College of Education, Ilawe in Ekiti State, and Hon. Isa Lawal Doro of Katsina is appointed to the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba in Delta State.