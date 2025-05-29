South Africa: Deputy President to Address Evangelical Presbyterian Church's 150th Anniversary

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will address the gala dinner for the 150th anniversary of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa (EPCSA) at Euphoria Golf Estate in Limpopo on Friday.

The Deputy President was invited by the Moderator of the EPCSA, Reverend Gicks Moyane.

According to the Presidency, the EPCSA's 150th anniversary gala dinner unites the church community, government representatives, and various supporters.

The event will be conducted under the theme: "An Everlasting Covenant Founded on a Century and a Half of Blessings: Celebrating God's Faithfulness to the EPCSA".

"The theme expresses an ongoing journey of transformation and spiritual growth to live life that reflects and appreciates the significance of God's covenant," the Presidency said in a statement.

Previously known as the Swiss Mission Church and Tsonga Presbyterian Church, the EPCSA has since transcended ethnic boundaries, serving all communities with equal compassion and dedication.

"To these communities, the church continues to stand as a beacon of hope, transforming lives through impactful community projects that have touched thousands of South Africans."

This historical event marks exactly 150 years since its establishment in 1875.

Deputy President Mashatile, representing the government of South Africa, expressed gratitude to the leadership and congregants of the EPCSA for their ongoing efforts to promote love, unity, respect, integrity, and justice for all citizens.