South Africa: Four Arrested for Issuing Driving Licences Fraudulently

Four people have been arrested for allegedly issuing driving licences fraudulently in Lephalale, in Limpopo, by the anti-corruption wing of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks).

They were arrested after three major operations were conducted at the Lephalale, Thabazimbi and Bela-Bela driving licence testing stations where 23 suspects were arrested in February this year.

"In an unexpected twist of events, an examiner of licences who was part of the 23 suspects nabbed in February was re-arrested yesterday together with three other suspects.

"This suspect was previously caught red-handed while processing the applications of two learner licence applicants and declaring them competent while they were not present in class," RTMC said on Wednesday.

All four suspects, including the examiner of driving licences, a former examiner of driving licences and two driving school operators, appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate's Court on fraud and corruption charges.

They were released on bail ranging from R3 000 to R8 000. They are expected to appear in court again on 8 June 2025.

A process of identifying all applicants who benefitted from the corrupt practices at the three driving licence testing stations is currently underway as investigations continue.

In a separate incident, a Tshwane Metro Police official was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment or R8 000 fine by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

This came after the officer, Danny Malesela Mokoka, entered a plea bargain with the state in which he admitted that he had solicited and accepted a R50 bribe in 2017.

RTMC CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi has welcomed the arrests and called on members of the public to report fraud and corruption.

Bribery, fraud and corruption-related to traffic policing and driving licence matters can be reported by sending an anonymous email to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or a WhatsApp message to 083 293 7989.