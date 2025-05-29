South Africa: Nkabane Congratulates 17-Year-Old Up Graduate On Actuarial Science Achievement

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, has congratulated one of the University of Pretoria's (UP) youngest-ever graduates, Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli, who obtained her degree in Actuarial Science at the age of 17.

Originally from Rosettenville in Johannesburg, Hazel's academic journey is an inspiring tale of early talent and exceptional perseverance.

She began her university studies in 2022 after rapidly progressing through primary and secondary school, thanks to her outstanding academic abilities recognised from an early age.

Minister Nkabane described Hazel's accomplishment as an extraordinary milestone, making her one of the youngest graduates in the university's history, and a shining example of academic excellence, resilience, and the transformative power of education.

"Hazel's story is one of exceptional talent, discipline, and vision. Her ability to excel from an early age; her courage to navigate university life years ahead of her peers, and her determination to push through challenges, are deeply inspiring.

"Her pursuit of a qualification in Actuarial Science - a demanding discipline that is central to problem solving, financial risk management, economic modelling, and long-term sustainability - is particularly commendable," Nkabane said in a statement on Thursday

The Minister emphasised that Hazel's success represents not only a personal triumph, but a beacon of hope for the nation.

"Her success comes at a time when South Africa is facing a critical decline in the number of learners enrolling in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. These fields are crucial to building a competitive, inclusive, and resilient economy, and young people like Hazel are proof that with the right support and determination, our youth can rise to the task of building a stronger, more sustainable South African economy.

"Her story affirms the importance of identifying and nurturing talent early, and of creating learning environments that support young people to thrive, regardless of age, gender, or background. Hazel is not only breaking boundaries in the academic space; she is breaking intergenerational barriers, becoming the first graduate in her family, and lighting the way for countless others," the Minister said.

Nkabane encouraged learners across the country, especially particularly young girls, to draw inspiration from Hazel's journey.

"As she continues her studies and charts a path into the professional world, Hazel carries with her the hopes of a nation and the pride of her community."