South Africa: 400 Suspects Arrested During Nationwide Vala Umgodi Operations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested 427 suspects during nationwide Vala Umgodi Operations conducted from 19 May 2025 to 25 May 2025.

The suspects of different nationalities were arrested for illegal mining-related offences and various other crimes such as attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.

The hard work and dedication by the Vala Umgodi team deployed in Mpumalanga paid off when six illegal miners were each sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Graskop Magistrate's Court last month.

After serving their sentence, the illegal miners will be deported back to their respective countries of origin. At the time of their arrest, on 25 March 2025 and 30 March 2025 respectively, the members were conducting disruptive Vala Umgodi operations at Bonnet informational settlement.

Among the various items seized during this week's Vala Umgodi operations are the following:

12 unlicensed firearms

506 rounds of ammunition

7 vehicles that include sedans and trucks

Joint illicit mining disruptive policing actions by the Vala Umgodi team in the Free State province on 22 May 2025 led to the arrest of 16 suspects on charges related to illegal mining.

Supported by private security companies, the team conducted an operation around the areas of Bambanani East Old Shaft and K6 Langkuil Farm.

The team caught the illegal miner in the act of processing gold bearing material. Gold bearing material, industrial oxygen cylinders, phenduka and a stand, burner pan, shovels, strainers, stumpers, stumper holders as well as steel balls were seized.

The team in Gauteng conducted a successful operation on 20 May 2025 at Protea mine in Magaliesburg. This resulted in the arrest of 40 suspects for illegal mining, possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, contravention of the Immigration Act. Seized items included firearms, ammunition, explosives and illegal mining equipment such as generators, drills, phendukas, and other machinery.

Two suspected cash in-transit (CIT) robbers were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with the Vala Umgodi team in Wasbank, near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on 22 May 2025. Police were following intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for at least six CIT robbery incidents which happened in KwaDukuza, Verulam, Nyoni, Greytown, Phoenix and Langslaagte between June 2022 and March 2025.

In Limpopo, following a multi-disciplinary operation conducted at Groblersdal and Marble Hall policing areas, between Wednesday and Thursday, led to the arrest of 161 undocumented foreign nationals. The team consisted of Vala Umgodi members deployed in Limpopo, MAJOC Roving team, Groblersdal SAPS, Department of Home Affairs, Eskom, private security companies and other stakeholders.

In a concerted effort to address crime in the Northern Cape, including ongoing illegal mining activities in the Namakwa area, the Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola together with the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing, Major General Johnny Besnaar accompanied by the Namakwa District Commissioner, Brigadier Schalk Andrews supported by other senior officers in the province executed operations over two days at different locations in the region.

The team deployed in the North West arrested 91 suspects involved in illegal mining activities from 13 to 19 May 2025. These illegal miners were arrested at Kroondal, Geelhout Park and in the Rustenburg policing and Tlhabane precincts as well as at Skeerpoort, Moonooi and Hartbeespoort in the Bojanala 1 District and in Tlhatlaganyane, Ledig and Mabele-A-Podi villages policed by Sun City and Mogwase police stations.

"Operation Vala Umgodi is government's response to dealing decisively with those involved in illicit mining activities in the country," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

These operations are being carried out in the seven hotspot provinces, namely Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Norther Cape and North West.

Community members are reminded that illegal mining is a criminal activity that is a contravention of the country's laws and forms part of many other economic related crimes that are afflicting our society.