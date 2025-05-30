Africa: UN Honours Service and Sacrifice of Its Peacekeepers

29 May 2025
UN News Service

The United Nations is honouring staff serving at its field missions through several events to mark the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Thursday.

The first UN peacekeeping operation was established in 1948 and today more than 68,000 civilian, military, and police personnel are posted at 11 missions in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The Day pays tribute to their unwavering service and sacrifice while honouring the more than 4,400 blue helmets who have died in the line of duty over the past 77 years - 57 in 2024 alone.

This year's theme focuses on the future of peacekeeping and UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that "peacekeepers face increasingly complex situations in an increasingly complex world."

Deadly misinformation

He highlighted growing polarization and division across the globe, threats such as terrorism and deadly misinformation targeting peacekeepers, as well as challenges that transcend borders ranging from climate change to transnational crime.

"Now more than ever, the world needs the United Nations - and the United Nations needs peacekeeping that is fully equipped for today's realities and tomorrow's challenges," he said.

The Secretary-General stressed that "it is essential that peacekeepers have what they need to do their jobs" and "this is the shared responsibility of the United Nations and Member States."

The commemoration at UN Headquarters in New York includes a wreath-laying ceremony as well as the presentation of awards to two outstanding women peacekeepers whose work helps to advance gender equality in the field.

More to follow on this story.

