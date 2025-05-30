Africa: UN Searches for Solutions to Global Housing Crisis

The UN's urban development agency estimates that an astonishing 2.8 billion people worldwide lack access to adequate housing, secure land, and basic water and sanitation services - that's around 40 per cent of the global population.

This includes more than 1.12 billion people living in slums or informal settlements. An additional 300 million face absolute homelessness, lacking any form of stable shelter, UN-Habitat estimates.

Living without

The crisis is particularly acute in rapidly urbanising regions such as Africa and the Asia-Pacific. As cities grow, housing development and infrastructure fail to keep pace, leading to a dramatic increase in informal and inadequate living conditions.

In Africa, 62 per cent of urban dwellings are informal. In the Asia-Pacific region, over 500 million people lack access to basic water services, and more than a billion live without adequate sanitation.

As climate change intensifies, those without formal, quality housing and services face growing risks from extreme heat, severe weather events, and water scarcity.

Finding sustainable solutions to the housing crisis is central to advancing global sustainable development. Quality housing is not only a basic human right - it also drives job creation, boosts national income, saves lives, and lays the foundation for better health, education, and economic mobility.

UN-Habitat response

To address this crisis, on Thursday, delegates gathered under the UN's roof in Nairobi to resume the second session of the UN-Habitat Assembly. Through discussion, collaboration and policy planning, the major summit aims to address this pressing and deeply intertwined issue.

"This Assembly represents the highest global platform for normative discussions on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements. It is a moment of collective reflection, renewed political will and forging consensus for the future we seek for our cities and communities," said UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach in her opening remarks.

Strategic plan

A key focus of the Assembly is the adoption of UN-Habitat's Strategic Plan for 2026-2029. The plan will prioritise adequate housing, access to land and basic services and the transformation of informal settlements.

It outlines three main impact areas: (1) inclusive prosperity, (2) preparedness, recovery, and reconstruction and (3) climate sustainability. These pillars are designed to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

The plan also emphasises strengthening collaboration with other UN agencies to achieve shared objectives.

The Assembly will continue through 30 May, with a final decision on the strategic plan expected at the close of the session.