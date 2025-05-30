Tanzania to Establish Referral Hospital, Medical College in Ukerewe Island

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has confirmed the continued need to establish more nursing and medical training colleges across various regions of the country, including Ukerewe District, where current efforts are focused on the construction of a Regional Referral Hospital.

Responding to a question posed by the Member of Parliament for Ukerewe constituency, Joseph Mkundi, today May 29, 2025, in the National Assembly in Dodoma, regarding when the government plans to establish a branch of a nursing and medical college in Ukerewe, the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Godwin Mollel, stated that the government will continue to conduct feasibility studies to determine the need for such a college once the referral hospital is completed.

"Indeed, there is still a demand for colleges in many parts of the country, but currently, the government is constructing a Regional Referral Hospital in Ukerewe District. Alongside that, the government will carry out feasibility studies to assess whether there is a need for a nursing college in the area," said Dr. Mollel.

In a supplementary question, MP Mkundi asked whether the government would consider repurposing old council buildings that were vacated following the construction of new facilities for use as a health training college. In response, Dr. Mollel said the Ministry of Health will dispatch a team of experts to Ukerewe to assess the condition and suitability of the old buildings to determine whether they meet the standards required for a health training institution.

However, Dr. Mollel emphasized that the establishment of a health training college requires a nearby hospital to serve as a practical training site for students. This, he noted, is a key reason for waiting until the completion of the Regional Referral Hospital to ensure that appropriate learning environments are in place.

The government's decision to conduct further assessments reflects its commitment to ensuring that resources and infrastructure are utilized efficiently, while also addressing the real needs for healthcare services and professional training in the sector.