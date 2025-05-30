Tanzania: Clean Cooking Energy Campaign Sweeps Across Tanzania

Singida — THE Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Central Zone, has continued its public education and awareness efforts in various regions to promote the use of clean cooking energy, as part of the implementation of the National Clean Cooking Energy Strategy.

EWURA Central Zone Manager, Ms. Hawa Lwemo, led the awareness campaign in the regions of Singida and Iringa through multiple channels, including radio programs, seminars for food vendors (mama lishe), motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) riders, and distributors of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The campaign was conducted from May 27 to May 29, 2025.

"Our goal is to ensure that users of cooking gas observe safety, health, and environmental protection standards, while also ensuring that the service providers we regulate comply with the terms of their licenses," emphasized Ms. Lwemo.

EWURA has been at the forefront of educating the public on the benefits of using clean cooking energy, including reducing health risks associated with smoke from firewood and charcoal, as well as protecting the environment from deforestation.

These campaigns are part of national efforts to scale up the use of clean energy across the country, with the aim of improving citizens' quality of life and safeguarding the environment for current and future generations.