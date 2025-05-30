Nigerian Navy Rehabilitates Republic of Benin Warship, 110 Others

The Nigerian Navy has successfully completed the rehabilitation of a warship belonging to the Republic of Benin.

The ship, BNS COUFFO, is among the numerous fighter vessels in the inventory of the Republic of Benin navy.

The successful rehabilitation of BNS COUFFO, makes a total of 110 vessels that were refurbished at the Nigerian Navy Dockyard Limited, Lagos.

Speaking at a brief handing over ceremony, held on Tuesday in Lagos, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the relaunch of BNS COUFFO to sea is one of the three ships in Phase 1 that the Republic of Benin Navy brought to Nigeria for refurbishment and that the repair was successfully carried out at the Naval Dockyard Limited.

The CNC noted that the event is a celebration of cooperation between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Benin in the area of maritime security and collaboration.

Vice Admiral Ogalla who was represented at the function by represented by Chief of Naval Engineering Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla, disclosed that BNS COUFFO happened to be the last vessel in this phase, and that the second ship, BNS MBK is at advanced stage of completion and that it will soon be re-launched.

According to him, the re-launch an opportunity to once again reaffirm his confidence in the competence and commitment of the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Naval Dockyard Limited.

"I am glad to particularly note the achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the fight against maritime crimes and sustaining maritime safety in Nigeria's maritime domain and by extension the Gulf of Guinea. This has manifested in the repairs of over 110 Nigerian Navy and merchant ships in the last two decades, as well as the training of over 1200 engineers and technicians."

"In 2024 alone, the Yard docked 10 Navy vessels and 17 merchants typifying its growing capabilities. Indeed, the Nigerian Navy through the Naval Dockyard is also contributing immensely to the development of indigenous shipbuilding and maintenance, building a strong and vibrant industrial base, training of engineers and technicians in marine engineering and allied fields and Research & Development amongst other areas.

"This has not only put Nigeria in the limelight as one of the leading product developers in the maritime sector but established our collective resolve in contributing to the growth of global maritime investment and sustenance.

Today, we as Nigerians and Africans, stand tall with pride as we have successfully achieved yet another feat that would promote maritime security, safety and trade" he added.

Also speaking at the event, Benin CNS, Captain Hounkpatin Dossa represented by the Benin Navy Chief of Logistics, Commander Wenceslas Gbaguidi, stated that the ceremony marked more than just the relaunch of a vessel, but that it symbolized the ongoing commitment to the operational readiness, efficiency, and regional cooperation that are central to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Outlining the work done on the vessel, the Benin CNS stated that the works carried out ranges from the overhaul of propulsion systems and onboard electronics to hull maintenance and habitability improvements, which according to him, will ensure that BNS Couffo is once again seaworthy and combat-ready.

"It is with great pride and honor that I stand before you today, on behalf of Chief of Naval Staff of the Benin Navy, to mark the official relaunch of one of our valued naval assets, BNS couffo following its successful docking, repair, and refit at the Nigerian Dockyard Limited.