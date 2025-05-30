Egyptian Journalist Rasha Qandeel Charged With Spreading 'False News' After Political Reports.

29 May 2025
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Washington, D.C. — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Egyptian authorities to end the prosecution of journalist Rasha Qandeel, who was summoned May 25, interrogated, and charged with "spreading and broadcasting false news inside and outside the country" after her reports on Egypt's social, political and economic developments for the independent media platform Sotour.

The Supreme State Security Prosecution released Qandeel the same day on bail of 50,000 Egyptian pounds (about US$1,004).

"Accusing Qandeel after questioning her journalistic integrity is another example of Egypt's legal harassment and use of vague charges to silence independent voices," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "We urge Egyptian authorities to drop all charges against her and stop targeting independent journalism."

Qandeel, a well-known former BBC Arabic presenter, said she has faced increased verbal attacks from pro-regime Egyptian media presenters after publishing articles last month criticizing the Egyptian army's arms purchases amid the country's economic hardships.

If convicted, Qandeel could face up to five years in prison, a fine up to half a million Egyptian pounds, or both, under Article 80(d) of the Penal Code--a provision that raises penalties for spreading "false news" abroad.

Qandeel told Cairo-based news outlet Al-Manassa that the charges followed 31 citizen complaints filed over two weeks in May--all related to investigative reports she published last year.

Egypt ranked as the sixth-worst country globally for press freedom last year, with 17 journalists behind bars.

CPJ's request for comment from the Egyptian Public Prosecutor's Office regarding Qandeel's case did not receive an immediate response.

