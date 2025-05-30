Ethiopia Repatriates Over 700 Citizens From Myanmar - Foreign Ministry

Addis Ababa, — Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it has repatriated over 700 Ethiopians from Myanmar who were living in difficult conditions.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew briefed journalists today on major issues of political, economic and citizen-oriented diplomatic activities carried out by the ministry.

Ambassador Nebiat stated that Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos participated in the 3rd EU-African Union Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

The ministerial meeting held in-depth discussions on infrastructure construction, climate change, renewable energy development, private sector economic participation, cybersecurity and other sustainable development issues, he elaborated.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the spokesperson stated that Foreign Minister Gedion had held successful discussions with his counterparts and officials from EU member states on Ethiopia's national interests and ways of bolstering bilateral ties.

Addis Ababa has successfully hosted a series of summits and meetings that have further reinforced its status as a diplomatic hub for Africa and beyond, he added.

He specifically mentioned the successful hosting of ETEX 2025, the ILO Africa Regional Meeting, the ID4Africa Conference, two IGAD meetings, the African Insurance Organization Conference, and the Ethiopia Finance Forum.

Addis has become a growing global and regional hub for conference tourism, the spokesperson underscored.

Moreover, Ambassador Nebiat revealed efforts have continued to repatriate Ethiopians who were in difficult situations in Myanmar through citizen-centered diplomacy.

In this regard, over 700 Ethiopians who were in difficult situations in Myanmar have been returned to their country so far, he noted.

The spokesperson called on the public to join forces in preventing illegal human trafficking.

In this regard, the public need to support the government's efforts by exposing individuals and organizations that are engaged in illegal activities and fraud, he said, warning that there are individuals and institutions that are engaged in deceiving citizens in the pretext of offering employment opportunities and free education opportunities abroad.

In this respect, the government is working with international bodies such as the INTERPOL to hold entities and organizations legally accountable that deceive citizens using various social media platforms, he underscored.