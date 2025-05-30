Namibia: Defence Ministry Calls On Fit Candidates to Report for Training

29 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs has called on candidates who have been found medically fit to report themselves at the Namibian Defence Force's training base at Osona near Okahandja on Friday.

The candidates include one from Khomas, one from Ohangwena, eight from Omaheke, 21 from Oshana, 21 from Oshikoto and 25 from Otjozondjupa.

In a notice released on Thursday, the ministry's spokesperson Petrus Shilumbu said the NDF only expects candidates who were telephonically notified between last week Tuesday and this week Thursday by their respective regional recruitment officers to report.

"All the candidates are expected to undergo medical examination review before the commencement of their training," he said.

Shilumbu said the ministry will not entertain and attend to anyone turning up without having been notified.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.