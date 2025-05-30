Namibia: Defence Ministry Calls On Fit Candidates to Report for Training

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs has called on candidates who have been found medically fit to report themselves at the Namibian Defence Force's training base at Osona near Okahandja on Friday.

The candidates include one from Khomas, one from Ohangwena, eight from Omaheke, 21 from Oshana, 21 from Oshikoto and 25 from Otjozondjupa.

In a notice released on Thursday, the ministry's spokesperson Petrus Shilumbu said the NDF only expects candidates who were telephonically notified between last week Tuesday and this week Thursday by their respective regional recruitment officers to report.

"All the candidates are expected to undergo medical examination review before the commencement of their training," he said.

Shilumbu said the ministry will not entertain and attend to anyone turning up without having been notified.