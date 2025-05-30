Egypt Recovers Smuggled Artifacts From France

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates has returned recovered Late Period artifacts from France to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The collection includes a limestone votive coffin, a limestone statue, a wooden statue of Anubis in jackal form, two detached wooden hands from painted coffins, three rare papyrus scrolls bearing royal seals, and a hieroglyphic-inscribed cylindrical container.

The Egyptian Embassy in Paris secured the return of these pieces in cooperation with the French authorities after stopping an attempted illegal sale.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty personally attended the handover in Paris in February.

Egypt joined the legal proceedings in France, resulting in a conviction and a court-ordered compensation of €23,000.

This marks the third successful artifact recovery in May. Earlier this month, Egypt received 25 items from the United States and 20 from Australia, all delivered through diplomatic channels.