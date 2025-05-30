Namibia Partially Lifts Brazilian Poultry Import Ban

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has partially lifted its ban on the import and in-transit movement of live poultry, poultry meat and poultry products from Brazil.

Restrictions are now limited to the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The ministry says the decision followed a detailed risk assessment submitted by Brazil's veterinary authority, which was reviewed by Namibia's Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS).

"The suspension of importation and transit of live poultry, poultry meat and poultry products will only apply to the state of Rio Grande do Sul," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ban was initially imposed due to outbreaks of highl...