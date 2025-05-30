Rwanda's Travel, Tourism Sector 'Broke All Records' in 2024, Says Global Tourism Body

Rwanda's travel and tourism sector broke all records in 2024, with its contribution to the economy, employment, and domestic and international visitor spend growing to record levels, according to data released on Thursday, May 29, by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

According to the WTTC outlook, the sector injected Rwf1.9 trillion into the economy, representing 9.8 percent of the total economy and 17.7 percent above the previous peak in 2019.

Despite a modest recovery in 2023, the sector rebounded strongly in 2024, with international visitor spending and job creation both reaching record levels, WTTC said in the report. Findings of the report indicate that travel and tourism supported just under 386,000 jobs in 2024, while international visitors spent Rwf1 trillion, representing an increase of Rwf169 billion compared to 2019 numbers.

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, Julia Simpson, the WTTC President and Chief Executive, maintained that, "Rwanda is a standout example of how tourism, when supported by clear vision and partnership, can deliver real economic impact and long-term opportunity."

She added, "The President's focus on sustainability, innovation, and diversification is setting a benchmark not only for Africa, but globally. From gorilla trekking to high-level business events and major sporting competitions, Rwanda is showing what's possible when a country invests in its tourism future."

Simpson said that domestic spending was above pre-pandemic levels by almost one third (32.2%) to reach more than Rwf773 billion.

This growth, she reiterated, reflects the Rwandan government's strategic investment in tourism as a pillar of economic diversification.

Simpson pointed out that infrastructure projects such as the new international airport in Bugesera, which, when completed, will handle 14 million passengers a year, will further boost long-term connectivity, international visitor numbers, and spending.

"So even though Rwanda is small, it does punch above its weight, and it gives international connectivity. So, you need the commitment and the vision. You need the infrastructure."

She added, "You need the air connectivity. And another aspect I think is very important is that people need to be able to feel safe and secure when they travel to a country. And in Rwanda, one does feel very safe and secure," Simpson argued.

The projections

In 2025, travel and tourism in Rwanda is poised for another year of robust growth, with WTTC forecasting a 13 percent year-on-year increase in economic contribution to reach Rwf2.1 trillion, representing 10.3 percent of national GDP.

WTTC said that the sector is set to support more than 402,000 jobs, accounting for over 8 percent of total employment.

Reacting to the growth, she said that the rise is expected to be driven by both international and domestic spending worth Rwf2 trillion and Rwf822 billion, respectively.

She added that by 2035, the sector will contribute Rwf3.1 trillion to the economy, a 10 percent share of GDP, and support more than 545,000 jobs across the country. This means that over 140,000 new jobs are expected to be created in the next decade.