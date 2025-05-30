Somalia: Somali Army and Ma'awiisley Militia Drive Al-Shabaab Out of Abooreey in Major Offensive

Hiiraan, Somalia - In a decisive blow to Al-Shabaab's presence in central Somalia, the Somali National Army (SNA), backed by local Ma'awiisley fighters, launched a strategic offensive early Wednesday morning, successfully retaking the village of Abooreey, a key area under militant control in the Buulo-Burte district of Hiiraan region.

The coordinated operation resulted in the deaths of several Al-Shabaab fighters and the destruction of military equipment, including vehicles used in the group's attacks.

The joint assault was carried out by:

The Somali National Army (SNA)

Local Ma'awiisley militia forces, formed by community members in Hiiraan to resist Al-Shabaab rule

Nuur Ilmi 'Arif, the local administrator of Abooreey, confirmed the operation's success during an interview with Dalsan Media.

"This was a targeted operation. We struck key positions that Al-Shabaab had occupied, and the militants were completely taken by surprise," said Governor Nuur.

Abooreey is a strategically significant location used by Al-Shabaab to launch attacks and control key supply routes. Its proximity to Buulo-Burte and other rural communities made it a logistical hub for:

Transporting weapons and fighters

Planting roadside bombs (IEDs)

Enforcing militant rule through fear and violence

Retaking the village marks a significant step in dismantling the insurgents' infrastructure in Hiiraan.

The attack began in the early morning hours and lasted several hours

Several Al-Shabaab commanders and fighters were reportedly killed

A number of armed vehicles and hideouts were destroyed

Al-Shabaab had planted landmines and IEDs along roads leading into the village, now being cleared by army engineers

Governor Nuur stated that the forces are continuing operations to completely secure the area and remove any remaining threats.

Despite the victory, Governor Nuur warned of ongoing risks due to the extensive use of landmines by retreating militants, which threaten both troops and returning civilians.

"We're now focusing on mine clearance to ensure the safety of the public and security forces. The area must be made safe before residents can return," he said.

Military officials suggest this operation is part of a larger campaign to eliminate Al-Shabaab's presence in central Somalia. Upcoming efforts will focus on:

Disrupting militant supply chains in Matabaan and Jalalaqsi

Targeting Al-Shabaab recruitment and training camps

Restoring government authority in rural communities

Humanitarian partners are also being urged to step in with relief and stabilization programs in areas recently freed from militant control.

The Ma'awiisley militia, named after the traditional Somali wrap garment many of its fighters wear, began as a local resistance movement in 2022. Composed of clan-based community fighters, the group has played a critical role in countering Al-Shabaab in central regions such as Hiiraan and Galgaduud.

While lacking formal military training, their local knowledge and strong motivation have made them a key ally in government counter-terror operations.